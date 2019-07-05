Police arrest Lowcountry man after embezzling money from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man has been arrested by the Georgetown Police Department for embezzling money from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #6444.

41-year-old John Dillion Cox, of Goose Creek, surrendered to Georgetown Police Department and was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent value for than $10,000.

Cox was the Quarter Master / Treasurer for Post #6444 and embezzled $10,134.90 and used the funds for his personal use, according to the authorities.

He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.