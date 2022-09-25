GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.”

GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation.

The exact location of the discovery has not been released.

The information comes following the search for Wesley Blake, who went missing July 29 near Ridge Street.

The identity of the human remains is unknown at this time.

The remains will be identified by the coroner’s office.

GPD says the investigation and search of Wesely Blake are ongoing.