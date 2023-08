PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Police saved a hawk stuck in a stairwell last week in Pawleys Island.

According to the Pawleys Island Police Department (PIPD), officers were dispatched to a local home in reference to a hawk stuck in a stairwell.

“Fortunately, the bird was not injured and we were able to get him back in the air,” PIPD said.