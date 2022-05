GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a head-on crash in Georgetown Sunday morning.

According to Georgetown Police Department, the collision happened on the 500 block of Church St headed north towards Pawleys Island.

Highway 17 was closed for two hours as authorities investigated.

Georgetown County Coroner’s Office confirmed an individual died as a result of the crash.

GPD is investigating the incident.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.