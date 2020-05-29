Police investigating burglary and shooting in Georgetown

Georgetown, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an early Friday morning burglary and shooting incident.

Upon arrival, police found a male victim had been shot in his home.

According to police, around 5:00 a.m. four suspects broke into a mobile home and began yelling, “Where is the safe?” One suspect forced open a bedroom door and ordered another victim to open the safe.

After a struggle, the safe was opened and the suspect removed an undisclosed amount of money.

The four suspects fled the scene and police are still investigating the incident.

The male victim was taken to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400 or by calling 911.