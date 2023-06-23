GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Georgetown are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store on Highmarket Street.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to the Money Saver shortly before 1:00 a.m. after receiving a report about a shooting.

A male victim, 37-year-old Reginald Green, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Green died at the scene.

Investigators have identified three suspects who are believed to be involved in the deadly shooting.

Keonne Nysir Spann is wanted on a charge of murder. Warrants are also issued for Jaheim Robert Johnson and Montasia Leshay Coakley on a charge each of accessory after the fact of murder.

Spann should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or knows where the suspects are, is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.