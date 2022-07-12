GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim.

The victim advised officers that an altercation took place, resulting in the victim being shot in the arm. The injury is non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine the location of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the Tip Line at 843-545-4400.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.