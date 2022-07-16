GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking for a person of interest in an armed robbery case out of Georgetown.

Georgetown Police responded to Marathon Gas Station on Exchange Street just after 8 a.m. on Saturday for a reported armed robbery.

Investigators were able to recover surveillance footage from the incident which showed a suspect as a white man, approximately 5’9”, wearing a light-colored long sleeve T-shirt, baseball cap, and blue jeans.

According to GPD, the suspect was armed with a knife and took an undetermined amount of cash.

Police reported that the suspect fled on foot.

If you recognize the individual or have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 the TIP LINE 843-545-4400, or call 911.