GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are looking to identify an individual accused in two early morning burglaries.

Police say the unknown individual entered The Strand Theater around 2:00 a.m. and The Corner Tavern around 3:30 a.m. Both businesses are located on Front Street.

He took money from the restaurant, according to Georgetown PD.

The individual is described as a white male, brown hair, who was wearing a camo hat with a MTV sweatshirt on.

If you have any information on this individual you are asked to contact the Georgetown City Police Department at 843-545-4300.