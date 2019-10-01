Police: One person shot in Georgetown Tuesday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 a.m.

Officers responded to Alex Alford Street in the City of Georgetown after receiving reports of the shooting Tuesday morning.

One victim has been transported to Grand Strand hospital, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Investigators were processing the scene for evidence and canvassing the area for most of the morning.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.