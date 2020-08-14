Police: Pawleys Island man arrested after pointing, presenting firearm during dispute

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in an incident where police say he pointed and presented a firearm during a dispute.
Police took to Twitter Sunday night, with photos of the man in his vehicle. The shooting occurred in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Ave. at 7:25 p.m.
Paul Archer, 84, was arrested at 8:24 Friday morning by Pawleys Island police. He is being charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and is being held on a $5,000 bond.
An arrest was made this morning in regards to the “pointing & presenting” a firearm during a dispute on Sunday evening. Information provided by members of the community was instrumental in identifying the subject. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/2JOF6usMY0— Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 14, 2020
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Storm chances continue into the weekend
- Attorney General and local leaders weigh in on Heritage Act constitutionality
- WATCH: News 2 speaks with CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield
- Back-to-school politics: Debate over in-person learning dividing lawmakers
- Sullivan’s Island donates fire truck to Bahamas fire department devastated by Hurricane Dorian