Police: Pawleys Island man arrested after pointing, presenting firearm during dispute

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Paul Archer

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in an incident where police say he pointed and presented a firearm during a dispute.

Police took to Twitter Sunday night, with photos of the man in his vehicle. The shooting occurred in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Ave. at 7:25 p.m.

Paul Archer, 84, was arrested at 8:24 Friday morning by Pawleys Island police. He is being charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

