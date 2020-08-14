Police: Pawleys Island man arrested after pointing, presenting firearm during dispute

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in an incident where police say he pointed and presented a firearm during a dispute.

Police took to Twitter Sunday night, with photos of the man in his vehicle. The shooting occurred in the area of North Causeway and Myrtle Ave. at 7:25 p.m.

Paul Archer, 84, was arrested at 8:24 Friday morning by Pawleys Island police. He is being charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

An arrest was made this morning in regards to the “pointing & presenting” a firearm during a dispute on Sunday evening. Information provided by members of the community was instrumental in identifying the subject. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/2JOF6usMY0 — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) August 14, 2020

