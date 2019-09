GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department needs your assistance in locating a suspect that is wanted for Breach of Peach Aggravated in Nature.

Authorities stated that Hakeem WHite is wanted in reference to a shooting incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Winyah Street in Georgetown on July 25.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Hakeem K. White you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.