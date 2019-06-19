Police searching for a suspect accused of burglary at Georgetown Dollar General

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – On June 18th, at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Dollar General in reference to a possible burglary.

Upon arrival, officers noticed the front door had been shattered. According to the news release, a witness observed what appeared to be a black male wearing a white hat and red shirt with blue jeans, exit the store with merchandise in his arms.

The suspect ran across Church Street near the Hertz Rental Car at 527 Church Street. The CCTV footage of Dollar General was reviewed, at which time the male subject, wearing what was described by the witness was seen throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door.

Authorities stated that the male was then seen jumping behind the counter and taking several items.

If anyone has information about this crime or can identify the suspect in the photographs you are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or our TIP Line at 843-545-4400. Thank you.