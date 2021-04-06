Police searching for man who went missing from Georgetown assisted living facility

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities need your help locating a man who went missing from an assisted living facility in Georgetown.

Officers with the Georgetown Police Department say 72-year-old Johnny Lane was last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. when he left South Island Assisted Living on his own for a trip to the store.

Lane is described as approximately 6-foot-tall with shoulder length brown hair and an injured right leg.

Police say he may be wearing black sweatpants.

If you have any information on Lane or his whereabouts please contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or call 911.