Update: Hickman has been located and is safe, police said.

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 40-year-old woman.

Latosha Hickman was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday at her home on South Island Road, according to police.

She is described as a 5-foot 5-inch white female weighing approximately 130 pounds with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GPD at (843) 545-4300, Georgetown County Dispatch at (843) 527-6763, or the Tip Line at (843) 545-4400.