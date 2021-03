GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown arrested one person after shots were fired near a carwash Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Nelson Brown with Georgetown PD, officers heard shots being fired near a car wash on Morgan Street and Highmarket Street.

The responding officer saw a car leaving and began to follow it.

Police say the vehicle stopped near Lincoln Street and three suspects ran on foot.

Only one of the suspects were detained.

No victims were reported.