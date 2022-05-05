GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department has arrested two suspects connected to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in a Georgetown Walmart parking lot.

Authorities announce the arrests of Anthony Lamont McCray, 22, and Ivory Alexander Hilton, 27.

GPD responded to the Walmart parking lot around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday and met with a victim who told police that two males got into his vehicle and robbed him of an unknown amount of money.

A release reads that the suspects were armed with a handgun and told the victim to drive off before exiting the victim’s vehicle and fleeing the area in a white sedan.

McCary is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping and Hilton with possession of stolen property.

GPD says the two suspects are detained in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

An investigation is still ongoing with more arrests likely to be announced, police say.