Police: Woman wanted for Forgery in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a wanted suspect.

Cathy Mae Shannon on August 14th at approximately 11:54 a.m. was at Walmart Money Center located at 1310 North Fraser Street within the City of Georgetown.

The news release stated that Shannon did with intent to defraud the victim’s personal bank check for an amount of $100.00 with the victim’s signature.

Authorities added that the crime was captured on Walmart surveillance footage.

Shannon is wanted for Forgery value less than $10,000.