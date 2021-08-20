Pop up storm chance for the weekend

Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it warm and humid with pop up thunderstorms each afternoon. High temperatures will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to become a hurricane several hundred miles offshore, and move away from the Carolinas this weekend. Henri will not impact our weather, but rough surf and strong rip currents will be possible along the Grand Strand Saturday with conditions calming down on Sunday. Typical summertime weather will continue next week with warm, humid weather and a chance for a thunderstorm each day.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.