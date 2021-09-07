Pop up storms return Wednesday

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week. A weak front stalled in the area today will dissipate tonight, and any evening showers will dry up. It will stay mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog. Scattered thunderstorms will develop again tomorrow. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms. Drier air will move in Thursday night, and lower humidity will bring pleasant weather Friday into the weekend. Hot, humid weather will be back next week with high temperatures in the 90s away from the coast starting Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with patchy fog. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.