MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers.

Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business.

The small shop is located on the same property as Lazy Gator Gifts.

“Earlier this year, Lazy Gator informed us they had other plans for our location,” the business said in a Facebook post. “As a result, we have been in the process of trying to find a new home in the Inlet area.”

Twisters Soft Serve said they hope to open a new location soon.

“We feel we are part of the Inlet and would love to continue serving the public in this location,” the ice cream shop said. “We will be opening soon just in the process of solidifying the location.”

Twisters Soft Serve said support from its customers has made them on of the top ice cream destinations in the state.