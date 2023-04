GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Maryville will be without power for around six hours on April 11 as Santee Cooper performs maintenance work.

Power will be cut around midnight and is expected to return around 6:00 a.m.

Crews will be replacing some equipment, which “will help improve and ensure reliability to the City of Georgetown’s customers,” according to a press release.

Officials scheduled the outage to occur during what they believed would be the least impactful time for customers.