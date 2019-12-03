Primary election to be held Tuesday for Georgetown County Sheriff seat

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A primary election will be held Tuesday night for a new Georgetown County Sheriff.

According to election records, the candidates for the primary election are Carter Weaver and Darryel C. Carr, both Republicans.

There is currently no official Democratic challenger on the ballot for February 4’s special election as Birt Adams failed to file the proper paperwork, according to Jackie Broach, with Georgetown County.

Broach said this doesn’t necessarily mean the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary will be unopposed in February’s election as there’s always a possibility for write-ins.

This election comes after the death of Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb in September.