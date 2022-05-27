GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County residents age 60 and older are eligible to apply for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is a seasonal USDA grant program to provide seniors with fresh, nutritious, unprocessed fruits and vegetables from local farmers markets. The program began in South Carolina in May 2001.

Those who wish to apply can apply online or in-person at the Beck Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13.

Georgetown County Parks and Recreation and the Georgetown Farmers Markets ask applicants to bring proof of identity, age, and household income.

For more information call (843) 545-3275.