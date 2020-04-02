PSA from Georgetown’s first responders

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown City Fire Department, Georgetown County Fire and EMS, Midway Fire Rescue, and Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire District issued a statement warning the public not to be alarmed by first responders dawning extra protective gear.

As the agencies continue to serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they are taking extra steps to ensure safety, especially on medical calls.

Members may wear masks, face shields, and gowns depending on the situation. Masks may also be placed on patients in some circumstances.

These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the public and the first responders.