Public beach access to remain closed in parts of Georgetown County, will reopen next Monday on Pawleys Island

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders in Georgetown County voted to keep public beach access in unincorporated areas of the county closed.

The decision comes a day after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster amended his executive order restricting access to the beaches in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. McMaster said his new executive order now gives local governments the ability to make those decisions.

By a vote of 5-2, Georgetown County Councilmembers decided to keep public beach access in unincorporated areas of the county closed until further notice.

Two of those council members said they were worried about the impact on local businesses.

Meanwhile, officials on Pawleys Island voted to keep public beach access closed until Monday, April 27th at noon.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.