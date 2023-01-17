GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Office of Resilience (SCOR) is inviting residents to learn more about a study seeking to alleviate flooding problems in Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

The Hydrologic and Hydraulic Study is being conducted “to identify and propose alternatives to mitigate drainage and flooding problems.”

Residents that have experienced flooding or drainage problems are invited to share their stories, as well as residents who just want to learn more about the project.

The meeting, which will include a presentation on the project, will be held January 30 at the Howard Auditorium (1610 Hawkins Street, Georgetown). Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the presentation scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Anyone who cannot attend the meeting but still wants to provide input can call or email project manager Hassan Ismail at (803) 251-9845 or hismail@mccormicktaylor.com