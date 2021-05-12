Rain and cool weather moving away

Rain will move away tonight, and we will start to warm up tomorrow. The storm system that brought today’s cold rain will move away tonight. Scattered showers will wind down tonight, as it stays cloudy and cold. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy, and there is a slight chance for a shower, but it will not be as cool as it was today. Skies will clear tomorrow night, and we will see some sunshine on Friday. It will warm into the 70s on Friday. High pressure will bring sunshine and warmer weather for the weekend. Some spots could see 80 by Sunday. The warmer weather will continue next week with humidity returning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday.

Tonight, cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. Lows 43 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a stray shower. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.