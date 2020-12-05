Rain and thunderstorms tonight

Rain tonight will clear out in time for the weekend. A fast moving storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms tonight, plus it will be windy. This system will move away by morning, so we will see sunshine tomorrow. It will still be breezy tomorrow, and a little cooler than it was today. Sunday will be even cooler with sunshine early, then clouds increasing late in the day. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday night and Monday. Cold weather will return Monday night and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Friday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and windy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 47 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 60 inland, 62 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.