Rain chance continues this week

Warm, humid weather will continue this week with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High pressure offshore continues to push moisture toward the Carolinas, leading to a good chance for rain each day. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Warm, humid weather with a mix of clouds and sunshine and scattered thunderstorms will continue tomorrow. This weather will continue through the rest of the week. It will be a little warmer by the end of the week with some spots near 90 by Friday. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with more thunderstorms. We may dry out a little on Sunday, but it will not be much cooler.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, clouds and sunshine, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.