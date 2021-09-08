Rain chance continues Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow, then we will dry out Friday. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. It will stay warm and humid tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Drier air will move in tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine Friday with slightly cooler and less humid weather. This more comfortable weather will continue through the weekend with plenty of sunshine. It will warm back up next week with higher humidity.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday, mostly sunny and less humid. Highs 80-85.