Rain chances are back and will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move into the area tonight, and stall nearby through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. The front will stall near the coast tomorrow, leading to a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The front will nudge southward Wednesday, and this will be our best chance for a dry day this week, however it will stay rather cloudy Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. The front will drift back northward as a warm front Thursday and Friday with showers and thunderstorms returning, especially on Friday. The front will dissipate by the weekend, but it will remain warm and humid, and the chance for thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 84 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.