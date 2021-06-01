Rain chances are back and will stay high through the middle of the week. A warm front will lift northward through the area tonight, bringing back the humidity and a few scattered showers. High pressure offshore will push plenty of moisture into the Carolinas over the next couple of days. Warm, humid weather with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected tomorrow and Thursday. We will see a bit more sunshine Friday and Saturday, but the chance for scattered storms will continue. High pressure will strengthen over the Carolinas over the weekend. This will bring more sunshine and warm it up a bit. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will continue, but rain chances will lower through the weekend and into next week with more typical hit or miss storms next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 63 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.