Rain chances continue into the weekend

The rain chances we have seen the past few days will continue into the weekend. Warm, humid weather will continue through the next few days, bringing lots of clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower. The clouds will linger tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A storm system offshore may bring higher rain chances late tomorrow and Saturday before pushing farther offshore on Sunday. Weekend rain chances will be higher Saturday, then most places will stay dry on Sunday. The drier weather will continue into next week, with a slight chance for showers Monday night and Tuesday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend and into next week with temperatures staying above normal.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 66 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs near 80.