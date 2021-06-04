Rain chances continue over the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High pressure will build into the Carolinas this weekend, and control our weather through next week. This will bring slightly drier air for Sunday, which will lead to more sunshine and less rain. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday. As high pressure strengthens for the end of the week, there will be only a slight chance for a thunderstorm, and hotter weather.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.