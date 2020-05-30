Rain chances for part of the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue through Saturday, then it will dry out. The warm, humid weather will continue tonight and tomorrow. Scattered showers will continue tonight, and tomorrow will be another day with scattered soaking thunderstorms. A cold front will move through tomorrow night, bringing in drier weather starting Sunday. It will still be warm Sunday, but no rain is expected, and the humidity will lower. Next week will start sunny and comfortable with low humidity. It will warm up through the week and the humidity will return by mid week. A cold front Friday will bring our next chance for rain.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and drying out. Highs in the low to mid 80s.