Rain chances going up

Rain chances are increasing heading into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers developing along the coast. The front that brought the heavy rain earlier this week has been stalled offshore for the past two days. This front will drift back over the Carolinas tomorrow and Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms. There will be the chance for heavy rain, but we will probably not see the all day rain that we saw on Monday. Even with the clouds and rain, temperatures will warm into the 80s both tomorrow and Saturday. The front will wash out on Sunday, and we will see more sunshine, but still the chance for thunderstorms. Typical summertime weather returns next week with sunshine, hit or miss thunderstorms, and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with showers close to the coast. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.