Rain chances remain halted

After a terrific Tuesday, another chilly night is on the way, with lows from the upper to the lower 30s. Skies will remain clear in the short term, but cloud cover pushes back in tomorrow afternoon, which will hold high temps in check. Those will rise towards the mid and upper 50s. Milder air pushed inland will settle over us for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Both days respectively will see temps topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Looking ahead, scattered showers are on pace to arrive during the afternoon of NYE, with a shot at severe weather for Friday. Stay tuned for updates!

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the low to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Increasing pm clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with an isolated shower. Lows around 50 or just above.