Rain chances to start the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. A stationary front will remain draped across the Carolinas tomorrow. This will bring another day with scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will weaken Sunday as high pressure strengthens. We will see more sunshine Sunday, but still the chance for a thunderstorm. With more sunshine it will warm up. High temperatures on Sunday will be close to normal in the 80s to near 90. This more typical summertime weather will continue through next week with highs in the 80s and low 90s, and just hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warmer with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.