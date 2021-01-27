Rain ends tonight and sunshine returns tomorrow, but with wind and colder temps

Rain will continue tonight, then sunshine returns tomorrow. The storm system that brought the soaking rain today will move away tonight. Rain showers and drizzle will continue through the night. It will become windy and turn colder tonight. As temperatures drop, the rain may change to some slight snow in Scotland and Robeson Counties, but no accumulation is expected.

Skies will clear tomorrow morning, and we will see sunshine tomorrow, but it will be windy and cold with temperatures mostly in the 40s. It will be cold tomorrow night with lows dropping into the 20s.

The cold weather continues Friday, and the sunshine will continue into Saturday. The next storm system will bring warmer weather with rain on Sunday, then it will cool back down to start next week.

Tonight, cloudy, windy and cold with showers and drizzle. Lows 37 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 50 inland, 48 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.