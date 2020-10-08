Rain showers for the weekend

Clouds will move in tomorrow ahead of rain chances for the weekend. The nice weather we saw today will continue tonight with mainly clear skies and mild temperatures. High pressure that brought the sunshine the past couple of days will move offshore, allowing more moisture and some clouds to move in. Over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will move by far to our west. The circulation of the storm will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a chance for a shower Saturday, then a better chance for showers Sunday. It will still be warm through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s. This moisture will push offshore Monday, and we will see more sunshine, and temperatures back in the mid 80s. It will stay warm next week until a cold front moves through. The timing on this front has been pushed back to the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 58 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.