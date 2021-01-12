Rain tonight into tomorrow

Rain tonight will come to an end tomorrow. A weak storm system will move by overnight, bringing periods of rain. Between 1/2 and one inch of rain will fall tonight and tomorrow morning. The rain will end tomorrow morning, and skies will clear in the afternoon. It will stay cool tomorrow with highs in the 50s. High pressure will bring dry weather Thursday and Friday. We will warm up toward the end of the week with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through late Friday with a slight chance for a shower. Cooler weather will return for the weekend.

Tonight, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, cool with morning rain, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 55-60.