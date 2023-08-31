GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County deputy who was recently fired after a DUI arrest was clocked going 46 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

Adam Charles Paxton, 34, of Myrtle Beach was arrested early Sunday morning on a DUI charge and was fired by Sheriff Carter Weaver.

Two Georgetown County deputies were on patrol when they clocked a Dodge Minivan going 46 mph in a 25 mph zone on Highway 17 Business near Spivey Avenue in the Murrells Inlet area, according to the report. While deputies caught up to Paxton, he started driving left of the center line.

The deputies activated their blue lights, but Paxton crossed into oncoming traffic and nearly crashed into a vehicle moving in the opposite direction, the report shows. He then started driving on the right shoulder.

Paxton continued weaving as he traveled north on Highway 17 near the marshwalk area despite pedestrians at Tito’s Bar along the southbound shoulder as if he was “unaware of my presence,” according to the deputy who filed the report.

Paxton kept weaving across the center line and shoulder up until they approached Perry’s Bait & Tackle Shop, where another Georgetown County deputy was conducting a traffic stop, the report shows. Paxton swerved toward the patrol vehicle, coming within “a few feet” of hitting it.

Deputies were then able to stop Paxton, whose vehicle had an “overwhelming” odor from the passenger compartment, the report said. Paxton was seen with a flushed face, bloodshot eyes with heavy, thick and slurred speech.

According to the report, Paxton told deputies he had just went to pick up his girlfriend and take her home from the Hot Fish Club. The case was then assigned to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, who filed the DUI charges.

Paxton was released from the Georgetown County Detention Center on a bond of just less than $1,000, according to online jail records.