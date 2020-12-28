Red Cross assisting family after Sunday night fire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home was damaged in a fire over the weekend.

The Georgetown Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jackson Village Road on Sunday night.

Red Cross volunteers worked to provide two people with assistance for immediate needs like food, clothing, shelter, and referrals for much needed resources.

Officials with the Red Cross say they often see an uptick in house fires around the holidays. They say Christmas tree fires are more likely. Cooking, candles and space heaters also play a role in house fires.

“Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed,” the Red Cross said in a press release Monday.