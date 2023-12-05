GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A dog owner was ticketed Monday after a German Shepherd and Doberman escaped their Georgetown County property and allegedly nearly attacked an electrician.

A Georgetown County deputy was dispatched to a home on Pringle Ferry Road after receiving reports of two dogs running at large and almost attacking an individual, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

One person told the deputies that she was having some electrical work done when a German Shepherd and Doberman came onto her property and showed signs of aggression toward an electrician who was working there.

According to the report, the victim said he was walking to his work truck to get some equipment when the Doberman “appeared out of nowhere barking and growling at him” and “sort of charging towards him like it was going to bite him.”

The victim said he attempted to call for assistance, but his cell phone died. He removed a screwdriver from his pocket and threw it at the dog, and the dog ran off.

The owner of the two dogs told the deputy the fence was messed up and that the dogs were able to open the gate when they jumped on it.

The dog owner was given a warning ticket for ‘dogs at large’ and given several options to correct the issue.