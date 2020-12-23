Report: Intoxicated woman attempted to strike deputy, knocked another suspect unconscious on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An intoxicated woman was arrested after attempting to strike a deputy and knocking another suspect unconscious Monday on Pawleys Island.

A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the island when they observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Ocean Boulevard.

The car failed to stop for the deputy and continued to a location that turned out to be the suspect’s residence, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Once stopped at the residence, two people – a male and female – exited the car and appeared to be intoxicated. When the deputy told them to get back inside the car, the female passenger stated it was their home and that they were going inside.

The report said she was slurring her speech, acting belligerent, and could not walk without stumbling.

It also stated that the male suspect would not comply with commands, resisted arrest, and even demanded that the deputy call the sheriff because he “was not going anywhere.”

While attempting to handcuff the male suspect, the deputy heard something hit the patrol vehicle’s window and turned around to see the female approaching. But while trying to detain her, the report stated the woman raised her right arm to strike the deputy and stated, “I’m going to [expletive] you up.”

A back-and-forth ensued between the deputy and the suspects. The male walked away from the patrol car and got into the driver’s seat of his truck, and while the deputy attempted to handcuff him, the female approached swinging at the deputy and ran into the male suspect, knocking him to the ground – both fell – and the male hit the left side of his face on the pavement which knocked him out instantly.

The suspects, identified as Paul and Trina Renault, were taken into custody and EMS arrived to assist the male subject.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy located an open container in the center console and a Glock 27 handgun.

According to the report, the woman continued to threaten the deputy during transport and stated that she was going to “kick your [expletive],” “make you pay for this,” and said, “I’m going to take your gun and do harm to you.”