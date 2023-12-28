GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man arrested following a domestic-related incident in Georgetown County is also accused of threatening the lives of law enforcement officials.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to a Montford Road home on Dec. 26 after receiving a call about a domestic dispute.

The victim, 46, told deputies the 29-year-old suspect barged his way into her home through the front door and an altercation ensued between the two. She also accused the suspect of punching her in the face multiple times with a closed fist before running into nearby woods.

Deputies were later called back out to the home after the suspect returned. The victim said the man broke into the backdoor and stole $120 along with alcohol from the freezer and her cigarettes.

According to the report, the woman was on Facetime with her daughter when the man entered the home and observed the suspect hit her mother while she was trying to push him out of the home.

The daughter told deputies the man came in the back door and went from room to room searching for items to take with him before leaving again.

Deputies located the man lying face down in the woods and he was taken into custody; however, during a search, the man continually resisted arrest and tried to run away – the report says he even attempted to buck deputies, kick a patrol unit door open, and bite deputies.

While en route to the detention center, deputies say the man faked a heart attack and was taken to an area emergency room. There, he allegedly told deputies that when he got out of jail, he would “find and kill all of them.”

The man was medically cleared and taken to the detention center where he continued to threaten law enforcement, saying he would find where several of the correctional officers lived and would “kill all of them,” and that it was a threat and not a promise.

Charges include first degree burglary, second degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, and threatening a public official.