Report: Woman attacked by masked armed robbery suspect in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating after a woman said she was attacked during an armed robbery at her home.

According to an incident report, Georgetown County deputies responded to a residence on North Fraser Street last week after receiving reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Once at the home, deputies spoke with a female victim who appeared visibly upset and kept shaking, the report stated. They said the woman began to cry as she recalled what happened when she came in contact with the suspect on Friday.

The woman told deputies she had just come home and was walking down the hallway towards a back bedroom when the suspect exited the bedroom and pushed her down in the hallway.

She stated the suspect then demanded her money, wallet, phone and keys.

The victim said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and pointed a small black handgun at her during the robbery and told her not to get up.

The suspect then fled from the scene. There are no details about that suspect or if they were able to take anything else from the home.