GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Georgetown will host a special election following the resignation of a council member.

Al Joseph will resign August 12. A special election will be held to fill the position for the remainder of the term. The city did not say when it plans to hold the special election.

Joseph is resigning from City Council to serve with the city’s Planning and Community Development Department. In his new role as Main Street Coordinator, he will work with stakeholders in the city to incorporate aspects of the Main Street South Carolina Program.

The program “empowers residents with the knowledge, skills, tools, and organizational structure necessary to revitalize their downtowns, neighborhood commercial districts, and cities/towns into vibrant communities.”

Joseph said that the decision was difficult, and that he is “proud and blessed to have served on City Council.” He went on to say that he hopes to continue serving his community in his new role.