Restaurants along the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are struggling to stay open during the pandemic shutdown

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Many restaurants near The Murrells Inlet Marshwalk are struggling to stay open during what would usually be their busiest time of the year. Due to COVID-19, The Marshwalk and Veterans Pier are closed and few restaurant workers are still employed.

On any given night come spring or summer, The Marshwalk is filled with people waiting on reservations, listening to live bands or out walking. Things look different this year.

“I wonder if this is another one of those tests you read about in The Bible, you know,” Rick Baumann, Murrells Inlet Seafood owner said.

In the heart of Murrells Inlet, The Marshwalk is usually packed with overwhelming crowds out enjoying the night this time of year. Instead on Tuesday, sights, and sounds that long-time employees and locals say are unrecognizable. This type of emptiness is something many describe as an encounter they haven’t seen since Hurricane Hugo.

“It’s the same as far as it’s just kind of eerie, dead down here, silent. We are used to hustle and bustle,” Mike Brown, Drunken Jacks employee said.

Parking lots that are typically overflowing are now wide open, only serving a car here and there picking up curbside. The restaurants that remain open are taking a new business approach.

“We are doing a little something innovative. Simple but innovative,” Baumann said.

Murrells Inlet Seafood started selling high demand items, like toilet paper and paper towels, with customer purchases. Other restaurants are temporarily laying off employees and cutting back to take-out.

Employees are also following the CDC’s face mask recommendation and trying to start an employee relief fund. “We are collecting all of our tips from the roadside service and we do an alternate check to give it to these guys who aren’t working,” Vincent Davis, Drunken Jacks Assistant Chef said.

What many thought to be two weeks has turned into months. But workers say they feel lucky to still have a job. “I am not really worried about them supporting me with a job, I am worried about the business being here so they can support me,” Brown said.

“We have been through hurricanes and disasters and so forth and that weathered us for this I suppose but nothing has been as long-lived and profound as this is going to be. It’s just getting started,” Baumann said.

Most restaurants that have stayed open have cut back hours and menu options. Many say they are unable to supply a full menu with slow business. Here is the most recent list of open restaurants:

Aroma’s Pizza, Pasta & Subs: Open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call (843) 650-4444 for specials and to order now.

Bagel Factory: Open for pickup and delivery from 7AM – 2PM. Call (843) 357-3200 to place your order now.

Beer Belly Deli: Open for carry out with daily specials being offered. Call(843) 299-2676 or click here to see the daily specials and place your order.

Carolina Tavern: Open for carryout and free delivery for orders $30 or more. Offering daily specials. Click here for more information or call (843) 947-0708 to place your order.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Open for takeout and delivery at 11AM. Call (843) 652-3800 to order now.

Chick Fil A: Drive-Thru and curbside pick-up only.

Costa Coastal Kitchen & Bar: For every $50 in gift cards you purchase, you will receive an additional $20! Call (843) 299-1970 to order. All proceeds will go toward an Employee Relief Fund.

Creek Ratz: Open for curbside. Call (843) 357-2891 or click here for daily specials.

Danny’s Authentic NY Pizza: Open for takeout and offering free pizza to school aged children. Call (843) 651-7437 or click here for more information.

Dead Dog Saloon: Curbside and delivery from 11AM to 8PM. Call (843) 651-0664 or click here to order.

Deck 383: Full menu carry out and curbside. Call (843) 357-3838 or click here for daily specials.

Drunken’ Jack’s: Take out is available daily from 11AM to 7PM. Call (843) 651-2044 to place your order now.El Cerro: Open for takeout at any of their locations. Call (843) 651-6705 to order now.

Fox’s Pizza Den: Open for carryout, pickup and delivery. Call (843) 357-3697 to order now.

Franco’s NY Pizza: Open for delivery and drive-thru only. Offering $5, $6, and $7 specials daily. Call (843) 299-1966 or click here for more information.

Gershon’s NY Deli: Open for takeout. Call (843) 357-9998 or click here for daily specials.

Graham’s Landing: Call (843) 947-0520 for curbside, take out.

Hayashi Sushi: Opens at 11AM for carryout. Click here or call (843) 299-0107 to place your order.

Hot Fish Club: Open for take-out, curbside and delivery within 5 miles. Call(843) 357-9175 or click here for more information.

Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes, and Fries: Open for takeout, curbside service and delivery. Click here for more information.

Inlet Affairs: Offering lunch and dinner Grab & Go menu. Call (843) 651-2904 to place your order. J. Peters: Open for takeout from 12PM – 7PM. Call (843) 299-2386

JB’s Jerk Shack: Open for carryout at 11AM but hours subject to change. Call(843) 712-2821 to order now.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Open for carryout and free delivery if you order through the Jersey Mike’s app. Click here for more information or call (843) 357-6545 to place your order.

Lee’s Inlet Apothecary and Good Deed Goods: Food orders to-go only. Call(843) 651-7979 or click here for more information.

Lee’s Inlet Kitchen: Open 4:30PM -8PM for takeout only, full menu available. Call(843) 651-2881 to place your order now.

Luna Mexican Bar & Grill: Open for carryout from 11AM – 10PM. Call (843) 299-2365 orclick here for more information.

Marco’s Pizza: Open for carryout and delivery. Special contact free delivery available.Click here to order now.

Mellow Mushroom: Open for takeout from 12PM – 8PM. Call (843) 651-0909.

Murrells Inlet General Store: Open Regular Hours. Offering full menu and specials for take out and curb side pickup. Call (843) 651-2000 to place your order.

On the Half Shell: Open for takeout and curbside. Call (843) 651-1296 to order.

Pop Pop’s BBQ: Open for carryout 11AM – 8PM. Call (843) 650-9000

Prosser’s BBQ: Open for carryout and curbside service. Call (843) 357-6146 for daily specials and to place your order now.

Quigleys 707 Pint & Plate: Open 12PM – 8PM for pick up or curbside. Call (843) 299-1452

River City Café: Open for carry-out and curbside pickup. To place your order call(843) 651-1004

Sara J’s: Open for curbside pickup and delivery. Call (843) 651-1657 to order now.

Texas Roadhouse: Open for takeout and curbside. Ready-to-grill steaks and family meal packs available. Call (843) 353-2097 or click here for more information.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe: Open for carryout and delivery. Call (843) 651-4805 to place your order now.

Uncle Mikey’s Pizza: Open for takeout only. Call (843) 299-2155 to place your order now.

Wendy’s: Drive-thru window open.

Wicked Tuna: Open for take-out only. No delivery. Call (843) 651-9987 or click here for more information.